Did the ‘Obamacare’ Website Cost $5 Billion?

The day after the fraught Iowa caucuses for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, in which results reporting was delayed due to much-criticized technical difficulty, U.S. President Donald Trump seized the opportunity to remind the public about another notorious tech fail in Democrats’ past:

Trump mused on Twitter, “Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that.”

This echoed a familiar false claim, which Snopes and others had already debunked.

In September 2019, we investigated whether the “Obamacare” website, HealthCare.gov, had a greater price tag than the proposed cost of Trump’s border wall. As reported previously by Snopes’ Bethania Palma:

In August 2014, the Inspector General’s office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the original estimate for the cost of contracts associated with developing HealthCare.gov totaled $1.7 billion. In its own September 2014 investigation, Bloomberg Government, in an independent analysis, tallied the cost of the website at $2.1 billion.

While it’s no secret there were big problems around the launch of HealthCare.gov in 2014, we found no documentation to support the $5 billion price tag Trump cited (or even close to that), so we’re rating the new variant of this claim as False.