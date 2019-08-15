Did Former U.S. President Barack Obama Wear an ‘RIP Epstein’ T-Shirt?
The former commander-in-chief isn't exactly known for wearing flashy, graphic tees.
- Published 15 August 2019
Claim
A photograph shows former U.S. President Barack Obama wearing an "RIP Epstein" T-shirt.
Origin
A photograph purportedly showing former U.S. President Barack Obama in an “RIP Epstein” T-shirt started making the rounds on social media in August 2019, shortly after convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell while awaiting new child-sex-abuse charges:
This is not a genuine photograph of Obama, nor was it published by the entertainment site TMZ.
This doctored image was created by manipulating a 2014 photograph of Obama during a visit to Hawaii. The original picture was taken by Julie Thurston and is available via Getty Images with the caption: “U.S. President Obama greets well wishers at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during his December 2014 annual vacation with the First Family in Kailua, Hawaii on the Island of Oahu.”
Here’s a look at the doctored image (left) and the original photograph (right):
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the photograph has received the Photoshop treatment. In April 2018, a Reddit user used this image to create “Swolebama,” a digitally enhanced muscular version of the president:
