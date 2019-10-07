Did Barack Obama Tweet, ‘Ask Ukraine If They Found My Birth Certificate’?
Humor can be hard to recognize if it aligns too closely with public perception.
- Published 7 October 2019
Claim
Former President Barack Obama tweeted: "Ask Ukraine if they found my birth certificate."
Origin
One of the things former President Barack Obama was known for while in office was engaging in corny quips termed “dad jokes,” many of them self-deprecating. So to some people, it may not have seemed out of the realm of possibility in October 2019 that he would have lobbed a “dad joke” on Twitter that invoked the past conspiracy theories about his place of birth and a current scandal involving his White House successor and Ukraine.
The tweet, dated October 4, 2019, was an apparent forgery, as we found no evidence that the 44th president posted it from his account:
The fake tweet was a play on an impeachment inquiry spearheaded by Democratic members of the House of Representatives over allegations that President Donald Trump had attempted to extort damaging information on a political rival from Ukraine by withholding military aid to that country.
As well, the “birth certificate” reference riffed on the “birther” conspiracy theory, the discredited notion proffered by some (including Donald Trump) that Obama was born in Kenya and not the United States, thereby disqualifying him from holding the U.S. presidency.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes