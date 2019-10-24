Was Obama Invited to Join Impeachment Proceedings as Pelosi’s ‘Special Guest’?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 24 October 2019
Claim
Former U.S. President Barack Obama was invited to join impeachment proceedings against President Trump as a "special guest" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Origin
On Oct. 23, 2019, the website Obamawatcher published an article positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had invited former President Barack Obama to join impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as a “special guest”:
Former President and traitor to the American people, Barack Hussein Obama, has been formally invited to join the Democrat witch hunt they’re calling impeachment. The secret invitation was discovered by House Lieutenant Battison Sandy, a Republican, after he saw Obama leaving Pelosi’s office.
According to our sources on the Hill, Sandy hired Ronnie Mars to Investigate. Mars managed to get inside Pelosi’s office after hours and found the invitation still sitting in the copy machine.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
