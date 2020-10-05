Does the Obama Foundation Own 82% of Mail-In Ballot Printers?

On June 26, 2020, the ObamaWatcher website published an article positing that 82% of mail-in ballots in the U.S. were printed by entities owned and operated by the Obama Foundation:

[N]early 82% of all American mail-in ballots are printed by “Smoovy-G” class 5 dot-matrix replicators … All of which are owned and operated by the Obama Foundation. The Obama Ballots, as some pundits are now calling them as the story has begun to go viral, are being produced in main distribution centers in Baggertits, Ohio, Queefgas Swamp, Florida, and Laniasnatch, Colorado. Ballots are printed by the millions per day, no doubt, with Democratic candidate’s names already checked off on them …

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

