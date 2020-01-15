No, Obama Didn’t Announce His Intent to Run for President of Kenya in 2021

On Jan. 14, 2020, the World News Daily Report published an article positing that former U.S. President Barack Obama was planning on running for president of Kenya in 2021:

Barack Obama Announces Intention to Run as President of Kenya in 2021 In a surprise announcement that could upset African politics for years to come, former American President Barack Obama has confirmed this morning his candidacy in the 2021 Kenyan presidential campaign. Son of a Kenyan senior governmental economist, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., the politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 is actually touring Africa to give a series of conferences.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.

This satirical article is commenting on the long-debunked notion that Obama was born in Kenya, not the United States. This false rumor was at the center of the “birther” conspiracy theory and generated a near endless stream of junk news items.

