Is Obama Speaking at a ‘Benghazi Memorial’ Dedication?

On May 2, 2021, the America’s Last Line of Defense network of websites published a news story with the headline: “Obama To Speak At Official Benghazi Memorial Hiking Trail Dedication.” It was featured on the Obama Watcher website.

Former President Barack Hussein Obama will be attending and speaking at the Benghazi memorial hiking trail dedication later this month. The trail will be to honor the “tireless work” that Hillary Clinton did during the Benghazi raid in 2011. This is a slap in the face to those we lost in Benghazi. The hiking trail is 4 miles long, one mile for each person lost in Benghazi. It’s said to be one of Hillary’s favorite walks, as she’s an avid walker. “What a better place to commemorate the lives lost in Benghazi than this beautiful area, to reflect and remember that day so long ago” Clinton said. She’s extremely happy that it will be former President Barack Obama to do the honorary dedication of the trail, as she served as Secretary of State under Obama. The festivities will include food, rides and games that will be fun for the entire family. There will be traditional Benghazi dishes served to mark the memorial trail’s namesake. There will be face painting for the children as well, and speeches that will mark Clinton’s time as Secretary of State as a success. So many activities will be centered around Clinton.

This item about Obama and a “Benghazi memorial” was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The story originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

The story about Obama speaking at a “Benghazi memorial” used a photograph we previously reported about. In the past, the sign was also digitally altered to read “69” and “420.”

