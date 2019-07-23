Did the NYC Sanitation Department Put Up These Controversial Posters?

In October 2018, New Yorkers (and, indirectly, social media users) began encountering colorful new artworks adorning some trash cans in the Lower East Side. Seemingly placed by the New York City Department of Sanitation, the illustrations urged passersby to “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

However, the accompanying illustrations of what constitutes “trash” were quite politically controversial, including persons wearing “Make America Great Again” hats (the campaign slogan of Donald Trump), carrying Bibles, holding Chick-fil-A drinking cups, and sporting Confederate flag tattoos:

Not surprisingly, many people (in New York and elsewhere) expressed outrage that a city agency would be installing such inappropriate displays, much less funding them with taxpayer dollars:

However, the NYC Department of Sanitation quickly issued a statement asserting that “These posters were not created or issued by the Department of Sanitation, and we do not condone unlawful defacement of City litter baskets or public property,” while declaring that they were “looking into this matter.”

Copies of the art were posted on the Instagram account of street artist Winston Tseng, who initially denied (somewhat unconvincingly) that he was involved in their creation or installation:

For the record, I didn’t create or put up these posters. But if I did, I wouldn’t want people to take them so seriously, since they’re meant to reflect certain parts of our society and not meant to generalize beyond those. I’d just want the intended audience of my fellow ‘classist elitist New Yorkers’ to hopefully be entertained by the ‘unhelpful, tone-deaf message’ as they go about their day in this trash filled liberal bubble.

Shortly afterwards, though, Tseng acknowledged creating the posters in an interview with the Brooklyn Street Art website and explained the motivation behind them: