NYC Restaurant Sets World Record for Priciest Fries

On July 13, 2021, a restaurant in New York City broke a Guinness World Record by serving up the world’s most expensive plate of French fries.

The restaurant, Serendity 3 in Manhattan, served up its $200-a-plate creation, Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites, with ingredients that include, per Guinness:

Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for 3 months, and of course, 23k edible gold dust.

The fries were taste tested by local New York news station PIX11’s morning crew, who seemed to approve:

It’s not the restaurant’s first record-breaking menu item. The restaurant previously created the world’s most expensive dessert (a $25,000 sundae made of expensive cocoas and also served in a goblet of gold) and the world’s most expensive hot dog.

The record-breaking fries came shortly after the restaurant reopened in July after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.