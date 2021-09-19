Yes, It’s Possible To Sleep Overnight in Planters’ ‘Nutmobile’

In September 2021, Planters, the nut company, was allowing fans to try to book a two-night stay in its RV-style "Nutmobile."

In mid-September 2021, multiple news outlets reported that it was possible to book a stay in Planters’ 26-foot vehicle that’s shaped like a giant peanut.

The reports were true. On Sept. 14, Hormel Foods, which owns the Planters brand, announced the following in a press release:

For the first time ever, the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle will transform into the nuttiest living quarters that transports you into an overnight, immersive PLANTERS® brand experience, of course filled with plenty of PLANTERS® brand products for guests to enjoy. The stay also includes a $1,500 travel stipend and can-nut miss activities where guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery in Minnesota. The best part? This one-of-a-kind, nutty stay is available for $3.59, the cost of a jar of PLANTERS® peanuts. […] On September 17 at 12 p.m. CDT, one fan will be able to book a two-night stay at the INN a NUTshell from October 1 through October 3 by visiting MrPeanutInnANutshell.com. You’ll have to be quick, because only one fan and a guest will be able to stay in the iconic 26-foot-long peanut on wheels waterfront in Duluth, Minn.

In other words, the company was asking fans to go to a specific website at the noted time to try book the accommodations — but only one participant would actually be able to go through with the reservation, and then that winner would be able to select a guest for the experience. Further details on the competition’s rules and criteria were unknown.

We went to the website before the contest’s start and found the below-displayed interior renderings of the so-called “Nutmobile.” The images show decorations and furniture supposedly inside the vehicle with the “PLANTERS” name across them.

Hormel, which bought the Planters brand from Kraft Heinz in early 2021, is based in Minnesota. In addition to the above-outlined contest for fans, the release said the company was donating money to an organization in the state that aims to protect its natural land and wildlife.