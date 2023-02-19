No, This Is Not How Goldie Hawn Got Her Name

Advertisment:

Claim: When he found a young girl named Dawn Hawn crying in a Burger King one day because she hated her first name, British music producer DJ Goldie suggested she change her first name to his: "Goldie." Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In February 2023, we came across a Facebook meme promulgating a made-up story about how American actress Goldie Hawn got her name:

In 1996, D&B DJ Goldie saw a young girl crying in Burger King, she was upset because she hated her first name 'Dawn'. Hey don't cry he said, you can have my name if you want. That girl went on to be Goldie Hawn. Always believe in yourself, the world is yours!

To anyone familiar with the entertainers involved, it was obviously a joke. Let us count the ways:

Goldie Hawn was born in 1945; DJ Goldie (a well-known British DJ and music producer, full name Clifford Joseph Price) was born in 1965. Goldie Hawn wasn't a "young girl" in 1996; she was 51 years old. By 1996, when DJ Goldie supposedly found her crying over her first name, Goldie Hawn had already performed in dozens of TV shows and movies ... as Goldie Hawn. Goldie Hawn was born with that name (Goldie Jeanne Hawn); she was never known as "Dawn Hawn."

Any further questions? We thought not.

