No, a Nobel Peace Prize Committee Didn’t Nominate Trump After Turkey Ceasefire
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 18 October 2019
Claim
A Nobel Peace Price committee nominated U.S. President Donald Trump after he negotiated a ceasefire in Turkey.
Origin
On Oct. 17, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that a Nobel Peace Prize committee nominated U.S. President Donald Trump after he negotiated a ceasefire with Turkey in Syria:
Nobel Peace Prize Committee Nominates Trump After Turkey Ceasefire
It was a humanitarian crisis in the making. Turkey was set to wipe out their historically favorite victims, the Kurdish people, and continue to ravage the already war weary Syria, after US troops left, leaving the area without the military presence it needed to effectively deter attack from the Turks.
But President Trump swooped in to save the day, as he do often does, saving countless lives in the Cradle of Civilization. He did so by negotiating a ceasefire that is expected to develop into a lasting peace.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
