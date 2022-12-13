No, the Washington Monument Doesn't Have 'Satanic' Dimensions

Advertisment:

Claim: The Washington Monument is 6,666 inches high and 666 inches square at its base. Rating: About this rating False

A rumor has been floating around the internet for many years claiming that the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., has "satanic" dimensions.

"It's all evil. The Washington Monument (Babylonian obelisk) is 6666 inches high and 666 inches wide," an October 2020 tweet stated:

(Twitter screenshot)

"TIL That the Washington Monument measured at ground level is 666" x 666" x 666" x 666" and is 6666" tall," said a 2013 post on the r/todayilearned subreddit:

(Reddit screenshot)

However, according to the National Park Service, which oversees the Washington Monument, those measurements are not quite accurate.

The monument, according to NPS, is "555 feet and 5 1/8 inches tall. It is 55 feet wide at the base."

That's 6,665 1/8 inches in height, with a base measuring 660 inches wide. It's close to 6,666 x 666 inches, but as far as we know, the Bible makes no mention of rounding up when discussing the number "666" in the Book of Revelation. In that apocalyptic and final portion of the New Testament, the number "666" is described as being the "number of the beast." Although what that means, and who or what it refers to has been widely debated, it has never been thought to be a good thing.

It's not unusual for occult-oriented conspiracy theories to circulate around important sites and objects. Snopes analyzed yet another religious-themed claim about the Washington Monument back in 2003. In 2014, Snopes debunked a rumor that the number 666 could be found on the label of Monster energy drinks.