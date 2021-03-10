Is ‘Shredder’s Revenge’ a New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Video Game?

A new video game based on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cartoons was announced in March 2021.

On March 10, 2021, video game company Dotemu set the internet ablaze by announcing it was partnering with Tribute Games and kid’s entertainment network Nickelodeon to drop a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” video game.

The new game, entitled “Shredder’s Revenge,” is based on the cartoon franchise that is near and dear to many Gen-Xers and millennials who grew up watching the four pizza-chomping turtle mutants named for Italian artists fight supervillain Shredder and his nefarious Foot Clan.

Tech news outlet The Verge noted that the new game will likely stir up nostalgia for players because it’s based on “old-school pixel art based on the original 1987 character designs.”

A trailer for the game doesn’t say exactly when it will be available but teases that it’s “coming soon.”