In September 2018, an unknown company banned its employees from wearing Nike products.

Nike’s announcement of an endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick prompted a storm of controversy and debate, as well as widespread calls for a boycott of the company by those opposed to National Football league protests against racial injustice, which Kaepernick led by “taking a knee” during the 2016 season.

In the days following the announcement, social media users shared a photograph which appeared to show a sign, posted to the door or window of an office, banning the wearing of Nike products by a particular company’s employees.

The sign read:

ALL NIKE BRANDED PRODUCTS ARE NOW BANNED FROM THIS PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT. STARTING 9/10 ALL EMPLOYEES WEARING NIKE BRANDED PRODUCTS WILL BE SENT HOME TO CHANGE. BEGINNING 9/17 THIS WILL BE A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY.

The earliest posting of the sign that we found online was a 6 September tweet by a user with the handle @1stonersimpson:

Shit is real out here smh pic.twitter.com/5yyqIP3CN9 — YA FIVEHEAD BIG SO I (@1stonersimpson) September 7, 2018

None of the social media posts containing the photograph give any details about where the sign was posted, the company that posted it, the person who took the photograph, or when it was taken. Similarly, the sign itself is devoid of any details, logos, signatures, or watermarks that might give a clue as to its authenticity.

For that reason, we have not yet been able to verify whether the sign was posted and photographed as a hoax, a prank or a joke, or whether the management of some as-yet unknown company posted the sign in earnest outside their offices, as part of a genuine policy banning Nike apparel.