CLAIM

An ad for the Ku Klux Klan found in a 2018 newspaper praises President Donald Trump.

Mixture

RATING

Mixture

WHAT'S TRUE

In June 2017 a Mississippi chapter of the Ku Klux Klan distributed a flyer to some residents of Mobile, Alabama that — in an effort to recruit "white Christians" — praised the policies of Donald Trump.

WHAT'S FALSE

The document was not an "ad" placed in a newspaper; the incident took place in 2017, not 2018.

ORIGIN

In April 2018, several Facebook accounts began sharing memes alleging that there had been an ad placed in a newspaper by the Ku Klux Klan that praised President Donald Trump:

The image included with this text is a genuine photograph of a flyer produced and distributed by the American Christian Nights, a Mississippi-based chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. It is not, however, a newspaper ad, nor is it from 2018. The post begins with “Trump” in large letters followed by a series of bullet points praising the president’s efforts to “stop illegal immigration” and “the influx of muslems [sic].”

The flyers were placed in plastic bags (not a newspaper) that were filled with white rice (a white supremacist symbol commonly included with KKK recruitment flyers) and left outside the homes of residents in a Mobile, Alabama neighborhood. A 19 June 2017 report from AL.com described the incident, and included a photograph of the flyer which was later reproduced in the memes:

The Mobile Police Department is investigating a series of KKK fliers praising President Donald Trump being distributed in a west Mobile neighborhood this past weekend. On Monday afternoon, Mobile Police Department spokesman Donald Wallace confirmed that they are investigating the incident. The KKK fliers, sent in clear ziploc bags, with a letter and white rice inside, appeared outside of homes in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (June 17) afternoon. […] At this time the Mobile police said the investigation is ongoing.

We reached out to the Mobile Police Department to confirm the details of these reports and to see if there had been any follow up in the time since it occurred. A summary of the case provided to us by the department confirms the incident, but suggests that the investigation concluded no crime had been committed: