Yes, the New York City Marathon Returns in November 2021

The New York City marathon will return in November 2021 after a hiatus in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50th New York City marathon, officially called the TCS NYC Marathon, will have a modified field of 33,000 runners, according to New York Road Runners, the nonprofit that organizes the race.

The number of runners represents about 60% capacity for the race, and the number of runners “was determined after consulting with state and city officials.” Runners who registered in 2020 were given the option to get a refund for the canceled race, or participate in subsequent races in 2021, 2022, or 2023.

According to New York Road Runners, the 2021 race will accommodate all runners who elected to run in this year’s race, therefore no drawing will be held to select participants as in previous years. The 2021 course will take runners through the five boroughs of New York City.