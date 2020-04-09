Did the New York Jets Sign Colin Kaepernick?

On April 9, 2020, the website of Cleveland television station WJW (known as FOX8) published an article reporting that the New York Jets football club had agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with Colin Kaepernick, the controversial NFL quarterback best known for sparking the practice of kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States:

However, this information was not factual and was sourced from a tweet issued by an account (@SuperToughScene) that parodies the official ESPN SportsCenter Twitter account:

JUST IN: The New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/bXSZSQLtwH — SportsCenter (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

FOX8 quickly published a new article, headlined “Parody ‘SportsCenter’ account falsely tweets Colin Kaepernick signed” and redirected traffic from the original article to the newer one. The later version noted that, “There is no official reporting from the real SportsCenter account or other verified news sources about any team signing the athlete”: