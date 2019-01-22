One of the fears of pro-choice advocates is that a conservative-majority Supreme Court might someday accept a case challenging the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, overturning it in part or in whole. Should that happen, the legality of abortion would once again be governed on a state-by-state basis, with states potentially choosing to maintain the status quo under Roe v. Wade, ban abortion entirely, or impose various restrictions on it.

In anticipation of that possibility, in January 2019 the state of New York enacted the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) to bring state laws in line with federal law guaranteeing abortion rights, and to preserve access to abortion services should Roe v. Wade be overturned. In a nutshell, the RHA does three things:

First, it strips abortion from the state’s criminal code and places it entirely within the realm of public health law. Second, it expands who can perform the procedure from beyond just physicians to any licensed, certified or authorized health care practitioner for whom abortion is within their scope of practice. Finally, it legalizes abortion after 24 weeks in cases where it would protect a woman’s health or where a fetus is not viable. State law previously only allowed abortions after 24 weeks if the woman’s life was in jeopardy.

The enactment of the RHA was characterized by some outlets, such as the pro-life website LifeNews as “a radical pro-abortion bill that would allow unborn babies to be aborted for basically any reason up to birth.”

In fact, the new law primarily allows for abortions up to the 24th week of pregnancy without restriction, and after the 24th week under certain conditions:

Under the rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, exceptions for an abortion after 24 weeks can be made when a woman’s life or health is at risk. But the existing New York law makes exceptions only when a woman’s life is at risk. The Reproductive Health Act changes New York’s law to permit abortions after 24 weeks in case where a woman’s life or health would be threatened by continuing the pregnancy. Under the Reproductive Health Act, a woman will have the right to abortion at any time, including the third trimester, if the fetus is not viable and cannot survive outside the womb.

Pro-life critics contended that the RHA would “authorize abortion up until the moment of birth” because its health exception could potentially be interpreted broadly:

Currently, late term unborn children are protected in New York State law after 24 weeks except to save a mother’s life . RHA would repeal that standard and exchange it for a “health” exception, broadly interpreted by courts to include age, economic, social and emotional factors, rather than the biological definition of “health” that normally comes to mind.

A Democratic-led New York state legislature passed the Reproductive Health Care Act by a margin of 38 to 24, and Governor Andrew Cuomo signed it into law on 22 January 2019. The new law still imposes some restrictions on when late-term abortions can be performed, even as it loosens others:

“A health care practitioner licensed, certified, or authorized under title eight of the education law, acting within his or her lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion when, according to the practitioner’s reasonable and good faith professional judgment based on the facts of the patient’s case: the patient is within twenty-four weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.”

As the Syracuse Post-Standard observed, the legislation also now regulates abortion under public health law rather than criminal law:

Since New York passed its abortion rights law in 1970, it has regulated abortion under criminal law, treating abortion in the third trimester as a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. The Reproductive Health Act regulates abortion under public health law, consistent with most states. Abortion rights supporters say the existing law had a chilling effect on doctors in New York who were reluctant to provide abortions after 24 weeks when the mother’s life was in danger or the fetus was no longer viable. In a widely reported case, one New York woman had to travel to Colorado to terminate her pregnancy when she found out after 31 weeks that the baby she was carrying would not survive outside the womb.

Another provision of the bill allows not just physicians, but also licensed nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and licensed midwives to perform abortions.