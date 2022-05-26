Netflix Text Message Scam Claims Payment Issue, Account ‘Locked’

Claim A text message with a link claims the monthly payment for your Netflix membership has been declined, and that your account is “locked” or “on hold.”

Fact Check

In May 2022, Google and Twitter users reported being at the receiving end of a text message scam that claimed their Netflix accounts had been locked due to a membership payment being declined. One version of the message read: “ALRT: Your latest Netflix membership payment has been declined and account is locked.” This was nothing more than a dangerous phishing scam, and an old one at that. The goal for the scammers appeared to be to obtain login details and other personal information, all of which should be closely safeguarded by readers.

PSA alert 🚨 Did you get a text message from Netflix today about payment declined? It’s a scam to try to take your password, don’t click on it !#Netflix #ScammerAlert #scam pic.twitter.com/bmtANbzTIX — ARK Solvers (@arksolvers) May 26, 2022

These kinds of text messages include links that lead to websites that may look like the Netflix website, but in reality are fakes operated by scammers. We strongly advise against clicking the links or filling in any information.

If readers receive a text message like this and are unsure if it’s a scam, simply delete it without clicking any of the links. After it’s deleted, visit the official Netflix website (Netflix.com) and check to see if everything is in order on your account’s billing page.

Account ‘Locked’ or ‘On Hold’ Scam

Another text message that was shared in a tweet read as follows: “From: NETFLIX. MSG: We couldn’t process the May Netflix monthly payment and account is temporarily on hold. See the complete details on the attachment below.” (We corrected various spelling errors made by the scammers.)

@netflix I got this text. Is this real? pic.twitter.com/xiOJXzq1xZ — Tony B Good (@tonygood2) May 25, 2022 This particular version of the scam appeared to send an attached document for users to open. We strongly discourage clicking on anything in these kinds of text messages.

A search of Twitter showed that this kind of scam also went around in previous years. For example, in November 2020, a user tweeted about receiving the following text message: “Your Netflix account will be locked because your payment was declined.” It also included a malicious link.

🚨🚨🚨SCAM ALERT 🚨🚨🚨

Just got this text. I don’t have a Netflix account. pic.twitter.com/7bw5hpA3jc — Hondo Resists 🌻 I stand with Ukraine! 🌻 (@HondoResists) November 27, 2020

Back in 2019, yet another version of the same Netflix text message payment scam read as follows, also with a dangerous link: “Attention! We have tried multiple times to process your payment for your next billing cycle. Unfortunately, we are having issues with your payment method. Please correct any error before account suspension.”

BEWARE OF THIS SCAM TEXT! Let your more trusting friends and family know too.



I don't even have a Netflix account under this phone number. Nice try pic.twitter.com/hibaQKmmy0 — Vicky ✈ @Yeticon (@vickybunnyangel) December 2, 2019

‘Free 1-Year Subscription’ Netflix Scam

A similar text message scam that went around in the past also claimed that users could receive a free year of Netflix, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It read, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here.”

Scams are on the rise. Here is the latest.

Evidently @netflix is giving everyone a free 1yr subscription due to #COVID19



New scam by text tricks. Don't fall for them. pic.twitter.com/cqBFNAilk6 — Scott Huffman #ProChoice (@HuffmanForNC) January 24, 2021

Netflix Guidance

In an effort to help its users, the Netflix website once published a page titled, “Phishing or suspicious emails or texts claiming to be from Netflix.”

It says that Netflix “will never ask you to enter your personal information in a text or email.” According to the page, this includes credit or debit card numbers, bank account details, and Netflix passwords. “We will never request payment through a 3rd party vendor or website,” it added.

We reached out to Netflix to find out what, if any, kinds of text messages the company does perhaps send to users. This story will be updated should we receive a response.