Is Netflix Giving Away Free 1-Year Subscriptions Due to COVID-19?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

Since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States in March 2020, a scam has been circulating on the internet falsely informing viewers that streaming giant Netflix was offering a free one-year subscription due to the pandemic.

Here’s an example of the scam we found circulating on Twitter, with the user’s name cropped out for privacy reasons:

The text of the scam read, “Due to the CoronaVirus pandemic worldwide, Netflix is ​giving some free pass for their platform during the period of isolation. Run on the site cause it will end quick!” The post also included a link, which we cropped out because it is likely a phishing site.

Netflix is making no such offer, and in fact as of October 2020, it no longer even offered temporary free trials for potential subscribers.

In other Netflix-related scams, members of the public reported receiving emails and text messages from scammers posing as Netflix representatives, telling them they need to update their accounts. The company stated it wouldn’t seek personal information, like banking or credit card numbers, in texts or emails.