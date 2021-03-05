Did Netflix Publish a Poster That Read ‘N Word Party’?

In March 2021, social media users shared widely a promotional image for the Netflix original children’s show “Word Party,” which appeared to place the streaming platform’s “N” logo in such a way that, at first glance, the name of the show appeared to some observers as “N Word Party.”

The original poster was published on March 2, 2021, by @NewOnNetflixUK — an unofficial Netflix fan account, operated from the UK, which relays announcements about content that is set to leave or arrive on the platform:

We have not yet been able to verify whether the poster was official, authentic Netflix-affiliated promotional material, or the result of digital editing by a third party. Based on the information currently available, both are plausible explanations.

Snopes asked Netflix to clarify whether the poster was authentic, and we asked the person behind the @NewOnNetflixUK fan account to provide the original source of the poster, but we did not receive a response from either. If we receive information that proves the poster was either authentic or fake, we will update this fact check accordingly. For now, we’re issuing a rating of “Unproven.”

The contentious poster could have been the result of digital editing by a third party, though we have no affirmative evidence that that was the case. The “Jim Henson’s Word Party” design is readily available to download online, as is the Netflix “N” logo. However, we haven’t yet found the original source of the image of Lulu (the purple panda) standing in front of a chalkboard, which undermines the “Photoshop” hypothesis.

Similarly, we couldn’t find the poster in any official online locations — Netflix or “Word Party”-affiliated social media profiles, news releases, YouTube thumbnails, and so on. However, it is certainly possible that the contentious image originally appeared in an official social media post or news release that was subsequently rescinded or deleted.

Furthermore, we know that authentic Netflix images for the show have in the past placed the “N” logo relatively close to “Word Party,” potentially creating the same impression, of the unfortunate phrase “N Word Party.” For example, the thumbnail image for the spinoff show “Word Party Songs” formerly appeared as shown in the screenshot below, which was taken from a Netflix page archived in February 2021:

So for now, both possibilities seem quite plausible — that the image came from authentic Netflix promotional material that has since been retracted by the company, or that the image was the result of digital manipulation by a third party.