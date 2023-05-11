Does This Pic Show Neil Armstrong's Family Watching Him Lift Off to Moon?

Claim: A photo authentically shows Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong's family watching his launch to the moon from Cape Canaveral in 1969. Rating: About this rating True

On May 10, 2023, a Reddit account shared a photograph on the subreddit r/AlternateAngles showing astronaut Neil Armstrong's wife and his two sons observing the launch of Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969:

(Image Via r/AlternateAngles/Original photo by Vernon Merritt III)

The photograph is authentic. Through a reverse-image search, we found that the photograph indeed appeared in an undated LIFE magazine retrospective titled "Apollo 11: What Liftoff Looked Like." However, similar photos of the occasion appeared in the July 25, 1969, edition of LIFE.

The photo was captured by Vernon Merritt III, a photographer for the magazine, and captioned, "Armstrong's wife, Jan, with sons Erik and Mark, watching the launch of Apollo 11 from the deck of a boat rented for them by LIFE magazine."

The liftoff took place on July 16, 1969, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Subsequently, Armstrong, along with two other astronauts, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, successfully landed on the moon on July 20.

The primary objective of the Apollo 11 Mission, according to NASA , was "to complete a national goal set by President John F. Kennedy on May 25, 1961: perform a crewed lunar landing and return to Earth." Armstrong and Aldrin became the first human beings to land on the moon .

Given that the photo is real and originated from a reputable source, we rate the claim as "True.