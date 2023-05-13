No, NCAA Didn't Strip Lia Thomas of National Championship After Test Results

Claim: The NCAA stripped transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of her Division I national championship after “unfavorable” test results. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 11, 2023, the website The Dunning-Kruger Times published an article claiming that the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) had decided to strip transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of her national championship title:

NCAA Strips Lia Thomas Of National Championship After "Unfavorable" Test Results Swimmer Lia Thomas made waves last year when she, who some say is a "he," smashed every NCAA swimming record imaginable, stealing the Women's National Championship from more than 1600 hard-working athletes. After a lengthy investigation, the league has decided to revoke Thomas' title, strip her of those records, and forward her to the Indiana State Attorney for possible fraud charges. "There were some questionable test results," said NCAA President Joe Barron, "results we can't ignore. It would seem that we may have been misled.

None of these claims were true. The Dunning-Kruger Times, which is part of the America's Last Line of Defense network of websites and social media accounts, describes its own content as humorous or satirical in nature, as stated on its About Us page:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.