Is There an NC-17 and R-Rated Version of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’?

During the filming of the 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” actor Robin Williams improvised with so many off-color NSFW jokes that the director, Chris Columbus, ended up with multiple cuts of the film, including a NC-17 and R-rated version.

Robin Williams, a widely beloved actor and comedian who died in 2014, is still remembered for his many iconic roles including one where he played a man pretending to be a woman in 1993’s “Mrs. Doubtfire.” For years, rumors have abounded about the existence of an NC-17 or R-rated version of the comedy, but those were largely relegated to film mythology.

But in March 2021, fans on Twitter demanded to see the NC-17 or R-rated version of the film, bolstered by a tweet claiming that such versions did indeed exist.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

“Mrs. Doubtfire” was about a man who disguises himself as an old nanny so he can have access to his children amidst his divorce. Williams was known for his improvisational skills, and reportedly ad-libbed many scenes in the film that could not make it into the final cut because they included some off-color and inappropriate humor, particularly for younger audiences.

So, what gives a film an NC-17 (no one 17 and under admitted) and an R-rating (restricted, so children under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian)? These ratings depend on violence, sex, drug use, and anything considered too “adult” for children. Back in 1993, the ratings system was scrutinized for its various inconsistencies, but an NC-17 rating mostly hinges on sexual scenes featuring nudity, sex acts, and the length of time those make it into a film. As a result, many are skeptical of the likelihood of a film like “Mrs. Doubtfire” having an NC-17 version.

The film was ultimately rated PG-13 for “mild profanity.” But in a 2015 interview with Chris Columbus, the director, Yahoo Entertainment quoted him as saying that they shot with multiple cameras at once “like shooting a documentary” to capture other cast members’ reactions to Williams’ improvisation.

“For instance, in the dinner scene toward the end of the movie, the other actors had no idea what he was going to say,” Columbus said. “And it was getting their expressions and reactions the first time they ever heard him say something like that.”

He added that thanks to Williams’ off-color improvisation, he ended up with four different cuts of the film in the editing room.

“Literally, a PG rated version of the film, PG-13, R, and NC-17.” (We should note that the video of Columbus reportedly making this claim is no longer available.)

In a 2016 interview, one of the stars of the film, Mara Wilson, cast doubt on the existence of an NC-17 rating.

“I don’t know about NC-17, but with some of the things he said, I’m sure there was probably an R [rated] cut somewhere,” she said. Wilson, who was just five years old when she was in the film, added, “He was very respectful around me. He had kids himself and obviously he’s known for some of his blue material; he didn’t do that around us.”

The film’s screenwriter, Randi Mayem Singer, also weighed in on Twitter:

While she said there was some footage of Williams’ “dirty” material, she can’t confirm there is a full cut:

Just to clarify: I remember the dirty dailies. I can't confirm if there's an entire cut. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 19, 2021

I think I have some outtakes and bloopers on VHS in storage. VHS, though. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 19, 2021

This claim emerged again in the promotional materials for the book, “Robin Williams, American Master,” which was published in December 2020 by Post Hill Press, a publishing house distributed by Simon & Schuster. The book claims to be a “comprehensive guide to all of Robin Williams’s movies.”

In a promotion for the book, it says, “Did you know that, according to director Chris Columbus, Robin Williams improvised so much during the filming of Mrs. Doubtfire that the studio had enough footage to release PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 versions of the movie?” We bought the book, and could not find this anecdote actually referenced in it.

Given that we have not yet found the footage of Columbus making this claim; that Wilson also calls the existence of an NC-17 rated version of the film into question, suggesting there is “probably” only an R-rated version somewhere; and that the screenwriter also cannot confirm whether a full additional cut of the film with another rating exists, we rate this claim as “Unproven.” We will update this story if more information becomes available.