As a video showing an altercation between Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist, and a group of students from Covington Catholic school wearing Trump-slogan “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats went viral in January 2019, a number of news outlets published articles identifying Phillips as a “Vietnam Veteran” or a “veteran of the Vietnam War.”

Some news sites, though, such as the Washington Times, noted that this label was improbable due to Phillips’ age and reported years of service:

Native American activist Nathan Phillips faces questions about reports that he’s a veteran of the Vietnam war. According to multiple news accounts, the activist is 64 years old, which means he would have been 18 years old in 1973, the last year any U.S. combat units were stationed in Vietnam. Mr. Phillips also claims to be a Marine veteran, although the last Marine combat units left Vietnam in 1971.

Other sites, such as the “Conservative Daily News,” more harshly classified the discrepancy over Phillips’ military service as “stolen valor” and claimed that the Native American elder had outright lied about his military service.

While it’s true that a number of news accounts incorrectly labeled Phillips as a “Vietnam veteran,” that label did not, as far as we can tell, originate with Phillips himself. The Native American activist told reporters in January 2019 that he was a “Vietnam-times” or “Vietnam-era” veteran, meaning that he was an active member of the armed services during the time of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. Phillips did not, however, claim in any interview we’ve yet found that he had been deployed to Vietnam during that period.

News outlets such as the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times all published updates to their stories to correct such mistaken reporting:

Washington Post: Correction: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips said he served in the U.S. Marines but was never deployed to Vietnam. New York Times: Correction: Jan. 22, 2019 An earlier version of this article, using information from the Indigenous Peoples Movement, gave an incorrect description of Mr. Phillips’s military service. While Mr. Phillips said he served in the military during the Vietnam era, he told The Times after publication that he was not deployed in Vietnam. The Times has requested his service record from the Pentagon. CNN Correction: This video states that Nathan Phillips is a Vietnam veteran. Phillips told CNN he is a “Vietnam-era veteran.” Phillips told the New York Times that though he did serve in the military during the Vietnam War, he was not deployed to Vietnam. CNN requested his service records from the Pentagon but was told those records are part of an archive not easily accessible during the government shutdown.

Part of the confusion was that CNN’s transcript of their interview with Phillips twice included Phillips’ referring to himself as a “Vietnam veteran.” The first instance read as follows:

When I was there and I was standing there and I seen that group of people in front of me and I seen the angry faces and all of that, I realized I had put myself in a really dangerous situation. Here’s a group of people who were angry at somebody else and I put myself in front of that, and all of a sudden, I’m the one whose all that anger and all that wanting to have the freedom to just rip me apart, that was scary. And I’m a Vietnam veteran and I know that mentality of “There’s enough of us. We can do this.”

However, this is clearly a transcription error, as Phillips can clearly be heard saying that he was a “Vietnam-times veteran” (not a “Vietnam veteran”) in the network’s video at the 38-second mark:

However, another portion of the interview transcript also quoted Phillips as using the term “Vietnam veteran” in reference to himself, but since the video only included selected excerpts from the longer interview (not including the part quoted below), we can’t verify whether Phillips actually said “Vietnam veteran” or whether this was another case of transcription error:

They were there looking for trouble, looking for something. Everybody knows the right to life and (pro-choice), it’s been like this and they’re hateful to each other. And it’s because I’m a veteran — I’m a Vietnam veteran — that these two groups even have the right in this country to have protests, to have conflicting opinions. If they were doing that, they should’ve done that there and then when they come into public, that wasn’t the place for that. That was a public forum where we was at. We were still under the protection of our permit for the indigenous peoples rally.

We note that Veteran’s Affairs (VA), for the purposes of determining eligibility for VA Pension benefits, considers the Vietnam era to be the period between 28 February 1961 to 7 May 1975 for those who served in Vietnam, and between 5 August 1964 and 7 May 1975 (a window during which Phillips’ reported service falls) for those who served elsewhere. However, since Phillips’ official service records have not yet been made available, we cannot verify when and where he might have served.