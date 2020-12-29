Did the Nashville Bomber Die From COVID-19?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

On Christmas day 2020, a recreational vehicle exploded outside of an AT&T building in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities determined that the bomb was set off by 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, and that Warner also died in the blast.

A few days later, a rumor started to circulate on social media that Warner had actually died from COVID-19:

These messages are not relaying any “breaking news” related to the bomber’s death. These messages were likely posted sarcastically in jest and are presumably based on the false notion that health officials have been artificially inflating the death toll from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 330,000 American lives over the last year. As health officials worked to contain the virus and treat those who had been infected, various false or misleading rumors were circulated that accused doctors, hospitals, and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention of over-counting coronavirus deaths. The above-displayed messages appear to play into this false narrative, claiming that even though Warner clearly died in a violent explosion, health officials had determined that his cause of death was COVID-19.

This, of course, is not true. The Nashville bomber did not die of COVID-19.

Donald Q. Cochran, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said that Warner “was present when the bomb went off,” and perished during the explosion.

The New York Times reported: