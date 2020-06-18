Is NASCAR Banning MAGA Hats, ‘Political’ Clothing?

On June 13, 2020, Daily World Update published an article positing that NASCAR was banning MAGA hats and other political clothing at their events:

NASCAR Prohibits MAGA Hats, ‘Political’ Clothing Just days after courting controversy by forbidding the display of confederate flags and related imagery at official racing events, NASCAR has decided to implement what is sure to be another explosive policy. In order to stem any conflicts resulting from disagreements among “politically charged” attendees, the organization is effectively banning the wearing of certain articles of clothing bearing political symbols or slogans, including the popular red “Make America Great Again” cap favored by fans of *President Donald Trump.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

NASCAR truly announced in June 2020 that it was banning the display of Confederate flags. In the days following this announcement, false rumors were circulated about NASCAR banning the national anthem, prayer, and military flyovers.

