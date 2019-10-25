Did Nancy Pelosi’s Church Ask Her to Leave Until She ‘Finds God’?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 25 October 2019
Claim
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's church asked her to leave until she "finds God and gets help."
Origin
On Oct. 25, 2019, the website Bustatroll published an article positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been asked to leave by her church until she “finds God.”
Nancy Pelosi’s Church Asks Her To Leave Until She ‘Finds God and Gets Help’
The Archbishop of San Fransisco had to personally call on Nancy Pelosi at her home today to ask her to not come to church anymore. The decision, which was made by the local diocese but approved by Papal Decree from Rome, is a step short of excommunication.
Archbishop Art Tubolls released this statement:
“Until Nancy can get her demons under control and stop drinking, she isn’t welcome in the Lord’s house. Last week she fell asleep and vomited all over Mrs. Kensington. The week before that she wore a pantsuit with no pants and it wasn’t long before that we were having her driven home after a fist fight at the Prayer Breakfast.
How does a person even get that drunk at 7 AM?
We’re praying she gets the help she needs.”
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes