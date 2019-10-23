Was U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Deemed ‘Mentally Ill’ by the Psychiatric Community?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 23 October 2019
Claim
The psychiatric community has declared that Nancy Pelosi is mentally ill.
Origin
On Oct. 22, 2019, the Taters Gonna Tate website published an article positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been deemed “mentally ill” by the psychiatric community:
Psychiatric Community Agrees:’Pelosi Is Mentally Ill’
The Association of Psychiatric Evaluation recently put together a group of 50 psychiatrists of great credential for a project. The group was assembled to evaluate the mental health of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, using observation of her mannerisms, body language, and speech patterns…
… What they found was startling, though not entirely unexpected. The decision of 89% was that Pelosi suffers from a classic ‘God complex’, a condition resulting from narcissism and minor league sociopathy.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.”
