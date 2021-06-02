RUMOR ALERT: Claims that Rep. Nancy Mace Vandalized Her Own Home

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, vandalized her own home with spray-painted graffiti.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, took to her reelection campaign Twitter account on June 1, 2021, to post news that her home in the Charleston community of Daniel Island was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

Photographs shared by Mace showed black painted lettering that included phrases like “F— you Nancy” and “Pass the Pro Act,” a reference to pro-union legislation.

Mace’s tweet was met with polarized reactions. Fellow Republican political figures posted messages of support, like U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, to name a few.

“I know Rep. Mace won’t be deterred by such cowardice, but every Member of Congress—on both sides of the aisle—should denounce this kind of attack,” McCarthy tweeted. “Political disagreements are no excuse for harassing and vandalizing someone’s home.”

But others responded to Mace’s tweet by comparing a publicly available sample of her handwriting to the lettering in the graffiti messages, accusing Mace of vandalizing her own home.

Ma'am, your handwriting is readily available on the internet. Whoever the mysterious cursing anarchists were, they used upside down "u"s to dot their "i"s. pic.twitter.com/XmWSgm47nI — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2021

Others mocked the idea that anarchists, being anti-government ideologues, would assert their advocacy for Congress passing federal legislation.

The “Antifa symbols” referenced by Mace, or the letter “A” with a circle around it, is actually the symbol for anarchism, a leftist political philosophy that opposes government. “Antifa” on the other hand is a portmanteau for anti-fascist, a leftist umbrella movement made up of loose collectives of activists who confront far-right extremists.

Are you suggesting that anarchists do not, in fact, lobby for legislation? pic.twitter.com/t4m4KK86YI — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 1, 2021

Sam Spence, editor of the Charleston City Paper, also reported that Mace’s campaign used the incident in fundraising emails:

Mace fundraising tonight off the graffiti reported to police Sunday. “The violent left is out of control.” Also: “Antifa vandals,” cancel culture, “the woke mob” https://t.co/r3yngWhX6a pic.twitter.com/Nx1ulvksjK — Sam Spence (@samwithans) June 2, 2021

A spokeswoman for Mace told Snopes in an email that Mace didn’t spray-paint her own house.

An incident report from the Charleston Police Department states police were called to to Mace’s home on Memorial Day just after 8 a.m. Mace told police that she and her daughter had left the home the night before and returned the following morning about 8 a.m., where they found the graffiti on the roadway, sidewalk, and a fountain outside the home.

Charleston police are also investigating other graffiti vandalism incidents that occurred over the holiday weekend at nearby parks.

Because we can’t independently confirm or deny the Mace rumor, we are not yet issuing a rating for this rumor.