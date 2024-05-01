Naked Women Walking Past Women in Burqas a Real Photo?

Claim: A photo shared online in April 2024 depicted naked women walking past two women wearing burqas in a park. Rating: About this rating Fake

On April 30, 2024, an X account posted a photo showing two women wearing burqas walking past a group of naked women looking on in a park.

Two more nude women were laying in the foreground of the shot.

The X account wrote: "Caption this...."

(X account @TRobinsonNewEra)

Similar posts appeared elsewhere on X, with one writing: "Oil and water don't mix."

Together, the posts had amassed more than 14.7 million views at the time of this writing.

However, the image was manipulated to make the women appear nude, which is why we have rated this "Fake."

The original photo, captured by the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA) in Germany in 2010, showed the allegedly naked women in both the foreground and background wearing bikini bathing suits.

The original photo belongs to the EPA and was captured in Germany in 2010. (European Pressphoto Agency)

EPA's caption read: "Two women in burqas pass by girls in bikinis at the Eisbach river in the English Garden in Munich, Germany, 21 July 2010."

The manipulated image appeared on social media as early as Sept. 3, 2016.