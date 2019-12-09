Did the NAACP Endorse Trump for 2020?

On Dec. 6, 2019, Daily World Update published an article positing that the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) had endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump for reelection in 2020:

NAACP Officially Endorses Trump For 2020 Election Back in 2016, the NAACP back Democrat Hillary Clinton for President. They were adamant that she had the best interests of their members in mind and were very public about their insinuations that Trump was racist and would work to destroy them by bringing back slavery. My how times have changed. In just 3 years, Trump has shown them how wrong they were by empowering minority communities to help build America back to the greatness it deserves.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

