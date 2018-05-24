CLAIM

In May 2018, “satirical” blog America’s Last Line of Defense seized on a picture from an actual news outlet for a Facebook post hinging on a pungent attempt at a punchline.

The post showed a photograph of a man with the following caption:

Atlanta, Georgia appoints a Muslim as Atlanta schools superintendent

Mike Alig-Juzfahrted. Share if you have had enough!

Like everything else on the page and the LLOD blog, the story is fake. The person seen in the photograph, Mohamed Bakr, is actually a Muslim — but the image was taken from a story by KUOW-FM, a public radio station in Seattle, about its “Ask a Muslim” event in August 2016. In reality, Meria Joel Carstarphen has been the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools since 2014.

The blog’s Facebook page contains the disclaimer:

Nothing on this page is real. It is a collection of the satirical whimsies of liberal trolls masquerading as conservatives. You have been warned.

One of the blog’s affiliates, FreedomJunkshun.com, pulled a story in October 2017 after it promoted the claim that U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in action when he and his platoon were ambushed in Niger, was a deserter.

We contacted KUOW about the apparent use of its photograph for LLOD’s post, but have not yet heard back.