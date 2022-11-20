Fact Check

Yes, Musk Decided to Let Donald Trump Back on Twitter

The decision came days after the former U.S. president announced he'd run again for president.

Nov 20, 2022

Claim:
As of Nov. 19, 2022, former U.S. President Donald Trump has been reinstated on Twitter.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

On Nov. 19, 2022, Elon Musk announced in a tweet he'd let former U. S. President Donald Trump back on Twitter. 

Trump was banned from the platform after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. capitol. It's unclear whether he'll actually resume tweeting, though, because he has his own social platform now, Truth Social. Trump announced earlier in the week that he plans to run for president again, in 2024.

We'll update this post when we have additional information.

 

 

