Fact Check

Did Elon Musk Increase the Fee for Twitter Blue to $15 a Month?

A tweet claiming the fee was increased attracted over 1.6 million views and over 20,000 likes as of this writing.

Damakant Jayshi

Published Apr 3, 2023

(Image via LeGate (@williamlegate) on Twitter)
Image Via Image via LeGate (@williamlegate) on Twitter
Claim:
In early April 2023, Elon Musk increased the fee for Twitter Blue to $15 per month.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On April 2, 2023, a Twitter user claimed that Elon Musk had increased the fee for Twitter Blue verification to $15 a month. The previously announced fee for the verification service, available to anyone willing to pay, was $8 a month.

"Elon has increased his nerd tax to $15/month," claimed LeGate on Twitter. The claim is false. Neither Musk nor Twitter announced a price increase. Rather, both Twitter  and Musk drew attention to a discount the service offered to annual subscribers to Twitter Blue.

Twitter promptly attached a Community Note to LeGate's tweet, saying, "Twitter Blue costs $11 per month through Apple Store. Twitter Blue costs $7 per month if you prepay for a year or $8 per month on the website."

The information on Twitter's website gives details of the pricing for the verification service. For users in the United States, the fee is $11 through Apple Store and Google Play Store (Android) and $8 through the web. The annual prices, respectively, are $114.99 and $84.

Many celebrities and news organizations said they would refuse to pay for the verification service, regardless of the price. Among the latter was The New York Times. Musk pre-emptively withdrew the verification service for the newspaper on April 1, 2023, and also accused the Times of hypocrisy for inviting paid subscriptions from its readers.

Musk had flip-flopped on implementing Twitter Blue pricing after buying the social media company in October 2022 for $44 billion. The verification-for-all plan created a lot of headaches for the billionaire and the companies that suffered due to other users taking advantage of the service to impersonate their verified accounts on Twitter. Many of the top advertisers fled Twitter after Musk's takeover due to other policy changes.

Sources

About Twitter Blue. https://help.twitter.com/en/using-twitter/twitter-blue. Accessed 3 Apr. 2023.

Balu, Nivedita. "Musk Halts Twitter's Coveted Blue Check amid Proliferation of Imposters." Reuters, 12 Nov. 2022. www.reuters.com, https://www.reuters.com/technology/musk-says-his-companies-will-remain-well-positioned-2023-2022-11-11/.

Chen, Brian X., and Ryan Mac. "Twitter's Blue Check Apocalypse Is Upon Us. Here's What to Know." The New York Times, 31 Mar. 2023. NYTimes.com, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/31/technology/personaltech/twitter-blue-check-musk.html.

CNN, Story by Clare Duffy, CNN Graphics by Christopher Hickey. "More than Half of Twitter's Top 1,000 Advertisers Stopped Spending on Platform, Data Show." CNN, https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/tech/twitter-top-advertiser-decline/index.html. Accessed 3 Apr. 2023.

Darcy, Oliver. "News Organizations Reject Elon Musk's Demand of Paying to Keep Checkmarks on Twitter | CNN Business." CNN, 30 Mar. 2023, https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/media/news-organizations-elon-musk-twitter-checkmark/index.html.

"Twitter Celebs Balk at Paying Elon Musk for Blue Check Mark." AP NEWS, 27 Mar. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/elon-musk-twitter-blue-check-marks-2a9fbe4ea805763f50d4de2c417ce4ff.

By Damakant Jayshi

Damakant Jayshi is a fact-checker for Snopes, based in Atlanta.

Article Tags

Twitter Elon Musk
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Meta did not announce plans that they will soon begin charging people this summer to use Facebook.

'Facebook Will Start Charging This Summer' Is an Old Hoax

Did President Trump Reverse President Obama's Turkey Pardons?
Close up of Social Security cards

Is This List of Changes to Social Security Over the Years Real?