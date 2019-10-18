Is ‘Muhaamidish Sensitivity Training’ Now a Requirement for Michigan Teachers?

On Oct. 17, 2109, the website BustATroll published an article positing that all Michigan teachers are required to undergo “Muhaamidish Sensitivity Training”:

All teaching staff in the state of Michigan are now required by law to participate in a 2 week course on “Muhaamidish Sensitivity Training” with the goal of making them “more aware of the unique needs of their newer students in order to maintain an orderly and harmonious classroom experience” according to Michigan Educational Collective directives. The course will explore cultural differences of some students that “require attention and must be attended to”. Teachers are directed to “submit to demands of the new students to ease their discomfort in their new land.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

