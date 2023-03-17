Fact Check

Is YouTuber MrBeast Dead?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been the target of death hoaxes on multiple occassions.

Alex Kasprak

Published Mar 17, 2023

(MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Via MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Claim:
YouTuber MrBeast died in March 2023.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On March 15, 2023, Twitter user @ExtremeBlitz__ tweeted a photo of prolific YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, with the caption, "I can't believe mrbeast died... gone too soon man.. you'll never be forgotten you legend." The tweet had been viewed over 13 million times as of this reporting: 

On March 16, 2023, the official Twitter account for Donaldson — who the tweet claimed was dead at this point — replied, asking, "Why does this have 100,000 likes?"

Because MrBeast publicly disputed the claim that he had died, and because he remained active on social media at the time of this reporting, the claim was "False."

March 2023 was not the first time social media users targeted MrBeast for a death hoax. For example, in November 2021, someone falsely reported on Twitter: "MrBeast has sadly passed away." That tweet had more than 12,600 "likes."

Here's why celebrity death hoaxes are so popular online, and what often drives people's participation in them.

[Related: Is YouTuber MrBeast Renting Out Disney World for a Video?]

Sources

ExtremeBlitz__. "I Cant Believe Mrbeast Died..." Twitter, https://twitter.com/ExtremeBlitz__/status/1636030068714528774. Accessed 17 Mar. 2023.

MrBeast. "Why Does This Have 100,000 Likes? ." Twitter, https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1636393974121340929. Accessed 17 Mar. 2023.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Close up of Social Security cards

Social Security as 'Federal Benefit Payments'
Amazon was not giving away pallets of lost packages for $1 on Facebook.

Is Amazon Giving Away Pallets of Lost Packages on Facebook?

Did David Hogg Attend a California High School?