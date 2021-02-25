Has Mr. Potato Head Gone Gender Neutral?

Hasbro announced in February 2021 that the Mr. Potato Head toy would henceforth be referred to simply as the gender-neutral "Potato Head."

Mr. Potato Head, the ubiquitous American toy that comprises a plastic potato featuring holes into which a variety of plastic parts representing body features and clothing can be attached (e.g., ears, eyes, nose, mouth, shoes, hat, pants) has been distributed by Hasbro since 1952. The following year, Hasbro introduced a Mrs. Potato Head version to the world.

In February 2021, however, Hasbro announced that later in the year the Potato Heads would become gender neutral, and the Mr. Potato Head toy would henceforth be identified simply as “Potato Head” on its packaging.

As Fast Company reported of the change: