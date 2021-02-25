Has Mr. Potato Head Gone Gender Neutral?
Mr. Potato Head will no longer be a mister, its maker has announced.
Published 25 February 2021
Mr. Potato Head, the ubiquitous American toy that comprises a plastic potato featuring holes into which a variety of plastic parts representing body features and clothing can be attached (e.g., ears, eyes, nose, mouth, shoes, hat, pants) has been distributed by Hasbro since 1952. The following year, Hasbro introduced a Mrs. Potato Head version to the world.
In February 2021, however, Hasbro announced that later in the year the Potato Heads would become gender neutral, and the Mr. Potato Head toy would henceforth be identified simply as “Potato Head” on its packaging.
As Fast Company reported of the change:
The toy giant Hasbro is rebranding its iconic Mr. Potato Head toy by dropping the “Mr.” from the name. On the surface, it may seem like a subtle shift, but it is designed to break away from traditional gender norms, particularly when it comes to creating Potato Head families — how toddlers frequently play with the toy, according to Hasbro’s research. But starting this fall, when the new brand is unveiled, kids will have a blank slate to create same-sex families or single-parent families. It’s a prime example of the way heritage toy brands are evolving to stay relevant in the 21st century.
This means the toys don’t impose a fixed notion of gender identity or expression, freeing kids to do whatever feels most natural to them: A girl potato might want to wear pants and a boy potato might wear earrings. Hasbro will also sell boxed sets that don’t present a normative family structure. This approach is clever because it allows kids to project their own ideas about gender, sexuality, and family onto the toy, without necessarily offending parents that have more conservative notions about family.