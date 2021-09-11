Did Mountain Dew Make a Flamin’ Hot Flavor?

On Aug. 25, 2021, the soda brand Mountain Dew announced a new — and unusual — flavor: flamin’ hot.

According to the brand’s news release on the new flavor, it’s a blend between the soda’s citrusy flavor and a Cheeto:

The 81-year-old beverage brand is no stranger to pushing flavor boundaries and FLAMIN’ HOT’ is no exception. MTN DEW tapped fellow PepsiCo brand, CHEETOS®, to unlock the cult-favorite taste of FLAMIN’ HOT to create the first-ever beverage combining the sweet, citrus DEW with a new spicy goodness.

The brand stated that the new flavor would go on sale starting Aug. 31, 2021, exclusively online. We reached out to Pepsi, which owns the Mountain Dew brand, to ask if the flavor was still available as of this writing, and will update this post if we get a response.