A Nevada morgue employee was arrested for operating a cadaver brothel.

On 13 July 2018, the entertainment website World News Daily Report (WNDR) published an article about a Nevada morgue employee named James Whitaker who was supposedly arrested for operating a “cadaver brothel”:

A morgue employee from the City of Sins was arrested this morning, for letting visitors have sex with the bodies under his care in exchange for money. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 36-year old James Whitaker pushed the motto “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” to a whole new level, by operating a cadaver brothel for more than 2 years. Mr. Whitaker met his customers through a private internet site on which he advertised the corpses readily available at the Clark County Coroner’s office, where he worked the night shift as a medical examiner.

This story was not a genuine news report, but rather another fabricated item from World News Daily Report, a junk news web site with a long history of publishing puerile stories — including several involving morticians, corpses, genitalia, and sex acts.

The site carries a disclaimer stating that its content “is for information and entertainment purposes only.”

Although the reports published by WNDR are entirely fictitious, the site frequently includes genuine (albeit unrelated) mugshots of criminals and photographs of law enforcement in its articles. In this case, the article featured the mugshot of Lester Mullet, one of 7 men who were charged with a hate crime in 2011 for forcibly cutting the beards off Amish men in Ohio: