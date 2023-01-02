Fact Check

Did Morgan Freeman Say, 'Your Age Doesn't Define Your Maturity'?

The Academy Award-winning actor is the frequent target of spurious internet "wisdom" quotes.

Bethania Palma

Published Jan 2, 2023

Claim:
Actor Morgan Freeman said, "Your age doesn't define your maturity, your grades don't define your intelligence, and rumors don't define who you are."
Rating:
Misattributed
Misattributed

About this rating

Actor Morgan Freeman is the frequent target of fake "inspirational" internet quotes, and the case of a popular quote floating around online in December 2022 was no exception. The quote was a vague reference to self-worth, and read, "Your age doesn't define your maturity, your grades don't define your intelligence, and rumors don't define who you are."

In some instances, the quote was shared with no attribution, or attributed to "Anonymous," as is the case linked here. Here's an example of the quote attributed to Freeman in meme form, which has been posted online:

We found no record of Freeman ever making this comment. As of this writing, we haven't located the origin of the quote, but the first instance we found after searching for the earliest appearance of the statement online is a variation included in a 2012 book titled, "Funny Status Updates for Facebook." The book appears to be a compilation of entertaining posts its readers could use to "spice up" their own Facebook feeds.

The quote from the book reads, "Grades don't measure intelligence and age doesn't define maturity."

Perhaps owing to his popularity as an actor and his roles in such spiritual works as the National Geographic series "The Story of God" and voicing guided meditation aids, Freeman is the frequent target of alleged internet "wisdom," which is often misattributed to him.

Sources:

Groset, Erik. "Funny Status Updates for Facebook: Get More Likes." Advantage Media Group, 2012.

Liles, Jordan. "Did Morgan Freeman Say 'Self-Control Is Strength'?" Snopes, 26 Apr. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/morgan-freeman-self-control/.

Palma, Bethania. "Did Morgan Freeman Say This About Stupidity?" Snopes, 12 Sept. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/morgan-freeman-on-stupidity/.

 

 

 

By Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who has been working in the news industry since 2006.

Morgan Freeman
