Was Mitt Romney’s Name Found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Phone?

On October 22, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was “found” in the personal phone belonging to deceased financier and accused child predator Jeffrey Epstein:

Mitt Romney’s Name Found In Epstein’s Personal Phone It seems like those who lash out at President Trump the most all have something to hide. Since the arrest of Epstein last month, Trump has been receiving criticism from more and more people. Could there be a connection? It seems logical to think so. And now details from the Epstein bust are confirming those suspicions. It’s been well reported that 14 key phone numbers were found in the personal phone of the infamous man and it was just a matter of time before those names leaked. The first has : Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

Epstein was in custody awaiting trial when he took his own life.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire and humor.