Is This a Burnt-Out Car From Police-Brutality Protests in Minneapolis?

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. That event was followed by several nights of protests in the city, during which multiple buildings were set afire:

Post offices, gas stations, pawnshops and a large apartment building under construction were set ablaze during the middle of confrontations between protesters and police that week. Dozens of households had to be evacuated. On one night, an entire apartment building in south Minneapolis was evacuated as an O’Reilly Auto Parts and Family Dollar were engulfed in flames. Firefighters did not arrive to extinguish the fire until about two hours after neighbors called 911.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel says he was told the scene around the fire at a police precinct “was untenable.” “I’m going to assess that situation around the third precinct building. And if we can go in and attempt to make a fire attack in that structure, we will.” pic.twitter.com/VEVlW3I3sd — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 29, 2020

Some scenes from the aftermath of that unrest in Minneapolis continued to draw questions about their authenticity on social media for weeks after the fact, such as the following photograph of a burnt-out car parked on a street amidst a bunch of rubble and wreckage:

This picture did originate in Minneapolis and not Kuwait (or elsewhere), as demonstrated by the fact that multiple photographs of the same car taken from different angles exist and were posted to social media at the time, including ones published by Twin Cities Business (TCB), Getty Images, and the Associated Press: