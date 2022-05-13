No, Military Didn’t Find Pesticides in Moderna Vaccines

Claim The U.S. military subjected vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to chemical analysis and found that some contained toxic pesticides.

Fact Check

On May 12, 2022, the website Real Raw News published an article falsely asserting that special forces of the U.S. military had tested samples of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and found some were contaminated with pesticides:

Military Finds Pesticides in Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines On May 2 Real Raw News reported that U.S. Special Forces under White Hat authority had raided a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine repository and destroyed approximately 250,000 vials of the company’s precious clot shots. Additional information has become known, and we can now report that the Special Forces team had confiscated several boxes of vaccines prior to destroying the stockpile. The product was then shipped to White Hats at U.S. Army Medical Research Command (USAMRDC) for chemical analysis. Fort Deitrick Deputy Commander Col. Andrew C. Kim personally oversaw the tests and on 6 May forwarded the results to the office of Marine Corps General David H. Berger. A source within the general’s office relayed the findings to RRN. According to him, 10 of 60 vials contained insecticides, or more specifically moderate concentrations of cypermethrin and resmethrin, synthetic pesticides found commonly in products like Ortho Home Defense.

These claims are false. U.S. special forces did not raid or destroy a Moderna vaccine repository in Kansas City, nor did the military confiscate samples of Moderna vaccines there, test them, and find they were contaminated with pesticides. We attempted to verify the details of the article with the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command at Fort Detrick (misspelled “Fort Deitrick” in the article), where the vaccine analysis allegedly took place, and were told via email by the public affairs officer that the story is a complete fabrication.

Moreover, Real Raw News features a “satire” disclaimer on its About Us page, stipulating that the website contains “humor, parody, and satire”:

“Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

Needless to say, this is not a source anyone should rely on for genuine news, particular related to health and medical matters.