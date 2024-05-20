Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Defended Harrison Butker and Threatened to Leave NFL?

Claim: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin defended Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and said, "He's like a son to me." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 18, 2024, the SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page made a post that claimed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin defended Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who faced backlash following his May 11 commencement speech at Kansas' Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school.

The Associated Press reported Butker's address to graduating students featured remarks about women and motherhood, Pride month and U.S. President Joe Biden's policies, among other subjects. The official YouTube channel for Benedictine College hosts a video of the full speech, while the National Catholic Register website features a complete transcript.

The SpaceX Fanclub Facebook post included photos of Tomlin and Butker and read, "Coach Tomlin Vows to Leave NFL if Harrison Butker Is Fired, 'He's Like A Son To Me.'"

A comment below the post directed users to an article on the esspots.com website:

Breaking: Coach Tomlin Vows to Leave NFL If Harrison Butker is Fired, "He's Like A Son To Me" In an unprecedented show of solidarity, Mike Tomlin, the esteemed head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has made a bold declaration that could shake the foundations of the NFL. Amidst the swirling controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Tomlin has stated unequivocally that he would resign from his position if the league decides to fire Butker, whom he called "a true patriot." Harrison Butker recently sparked a national conversation and media frenzy with his outspoken views on several social and cultural issues, expressed during a public speech. His comments, which some have praised for their courage and others have criticized for being out of step with contemporary values, have led to widespread speculation about his future in the NFL. Coach Tomlin, known for his leadership and principled stance on team unity and respect for individual beliefs, expressed his support for Butker during a press conference. "If they get rid of Harrison, they get rid of me," he declared, emphasizing that Butker's right to express his views should be protected. Tomlin praised Butker as "a true patriot," highlighting his courage in standing by his convictions despite potential repercussions.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page's description reads, "We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real." The esspots.com website also features a disclaimer notifying readers its content contains "satire, parody and humor."

Meanwhile, another satire-focused Facebook page named The Patriots Lovers posted a similar rumor on May 19 that read, "Coach Tomlin Threatens NFL Exit If Harrison Butker Is Dismissed, 'I Stand by Harrison's Rights.'" The first comment below the post led an article on the SpaceXMania.com website displaying the headline, "Breaking: Coach Tomlin Threatens NFL Exit if Harrison Butker Is Dismissed, 'I Stand by Harrison's Rights.'" SpaceXMania.com also displays a disclaimer about some of its content containing satire.

An online search produced zero results for any statements made by Tomlin regarding Butker's speech, meaning he had not publicly made any remarks about the matter.

For further reading, we previously reported on another fake quote originating from a different satirical Facebook page claiming Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement saying he would consider retiring if Butker was fired from the team.

