Did Mike Pence Tweet on Jan. 6 That Those Involved ‘Will Be Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent of the Law’?

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned on Jan. 6, 2021, that pro-Trump rioters would be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Curious about how Snopes’ writers verify information and craft their stories for public consumption? We’ve collected some posts that help explain how we do what we do. Happy reading and let us know what else you might be interested in knowing.

Among the various lawmakers imperiled during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence may have been in particular danger, prompting the resurfacing of a tweet he posted amid the day’s destruction and carnage.

Pence was tasked with presiding over the procedural tallying of electoral college votes confirming U.S. President Joe Biden’s win. Former U.S. President Donald Trump tried to strong arm Pence into doing something Pence couldn’t possibly do — change the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol voiced their displeasure over Pence performing his duty with chants of, “Hang Mike Pence.”

For his part, Pence made a pointed statement about the violence that day. He tweeted that the violence “Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” ordering rioters to leave the building.

The tweet garnered new attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack. It is an authentic tweet that can be found on Pence’s Twitter page.

On January 6th, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that those attacking the Capitol “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” pic.twitter.com/bPoizlmJUY — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 6, 2022

“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence added.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Four people died on the day of the attack. Three police officers who responded died in the days after, including two who took their own lives. About 140 officers were injured, some seriously, that day.