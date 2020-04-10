Is Mike Pence Waving a Confederate Flag in This Photo?

A photograph supposedly showing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waving a Confederate flag before many of his Republican colleagues is frequently shared on social media:

This is not a genuine photograph of Vice President Pence waving a Confederate flag.

This digitally manipulated image was created from a 2016 photograph of Pence holding a selfie stick (not a Confederate flag) and taking a picture with many Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The original photograph was posted to the House Republicans Twitter account on Nov. 17, 2016:

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers shared the resulting selfie on her Twitter page:

Great having @mike_pence visit today! I’m excited to work with him and @realDonaldTrump to shake up the status quo in Washington, D.C. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2xQIGs2a9Z — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) November 17, 2016

Whoever inserted the Confederate flag likely did so as a satirical comment on another aspect of these photographs that spurred public controversy, namely the evident lack of diversity among House Republicans. Mashable, which labeled this photograph the “whitest selfie ever,” broke down the demographics between Democratic and Republican members of the House at the time: