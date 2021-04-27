Did Biden Admin Give Migrant Kids Kamala Harris’ Book?

Migrant children being sheltered in Long Beach, California, were each given a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book by the Biden administration.

On April 23, 2021, the New York Post reported that unaccompanied migrant children being sheltered at the Long Beach Convention Center in Los Angeles County, California, were each being given copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

“Kamala isn’t at the southern border — but migrant kids are getting Veep’s book,” the New York Post’s headline read. The story featured a photograph of the book propped up on a cot along with a black backpack. The story led to a number of inaccurate takes on social media, including this tweet by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado:

“Why is the Biden regime using taxpayer dollars to provide illegal immigrants entering the U.S. with a copy of Kamala’s children’s book?” she tweeted.

The short answer is that the claim is false.

We reached out to city officials in Long Beach, asking whether any government agency was giving each migrant child housed at the Convention Center a copy of Harris’ book, but didn’t receive a response in time for publication. However, Long Beach spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post that the photograph seen in the New York Post’s story shows just one book donated by an individual.

“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by [U.S. Health and Human Services] or the City.”