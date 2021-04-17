Did Mick Jagger Come Out as a Lockdown Skeptic?

Mick Jagger can be viewed as a COVID-19 lockdown skeptic/critic based on the lyrics in his latest song “Easy Sleazy” with Dave Grohl released in April 2021.

Mick Jagger, the famed rockstar and lead singer for the Rolling Stones, had some time in lockdown to write new music, as he released a song with Dave Grohl in April 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lyrics of the song “Easy Sleazy” complain about being under lockdown restrictions due to the deadly virus:

We took it on the chin

The numbers were so grim

Bossed around by pricks

Stiffen upper lips, yeah

Pacing in the yard

You’re trying to take the Mick

You must think I’m really thick

Looking at the graphs with a magnifying glass

Cancel all the tours, football’s fake applause, yeah

No more travel brochures

Virtual premieres

I’ve got nothing left to wear

A website called Lockdown Sceptics, which styles itself as a space to critique the British government’s lockdown strategies, claimed these lyrics meant Jagger was a critic of such restrictions. The website also publishes anti-vaccination commentary.

But Jagger has never indicated he is personally a skeptic of the necessity of lockdowns. Indeed, he even appeared in a comedic campaign for Save the Children, showing how one can be productive even while quarantined at home. See below:

The remaining lyrics of his song appear to mock conspiracy theorists, including those who are anti-vaccination:

Shooting the vaccine

Bill Gates is in my bloodstream

It’s mind control

The earth is flat and cold

It’s never warming up

The arctic’s turned to slush

The second coming’s late

And there’s aliens in the deep state

Other lyrics seem to look forward to the lifting of lockdown restrictions:

Now we’re out of these prison walls

You gotta pay Peter if you’re robbing Paul

But it’s easy, easy

Everything’s gonna be really freaky

Alright on the night

We’re all headed back to paradise

Yeah, easy, believe me

It’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget

Jagger has also seemingly been complying with lockdown regulations. The 77-year-old spoke to the BBC about life in lockdown and its impact on mental health, and he described how he felt “lucky” during the experience: “I can feel that people could get really quite depressed about the whole thing because there was a point where there was no light at the end of the tunnel. It was sometimes a little bit down for a lot of people, but I was lucky enough to avoid most of that.” He has described “Easy Sleazy” as a “sardonic and humorous” take on coming out of life under lockdown, and a reflection on the year, as well as the fight against misinformation.

Jagger said he had been “very lucky that I had a couple of places and … a nice garden […] I don’t have the problems of living, say, in a small flat in London or New York, which some of my friends have had,” he told the BBC. “Two kids in a two room flat in Manhattan? I honestly don’t know how I would have done that. Maybe a couple of weeks. But for that long, I don’t know how I would have done it. And I admire them for being able to do it.”

You can listen to the full song here:

Given that Jagger has appeared in pro-quarantine campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic, that he has never personally indicated he is a lockdown skeptic/critic, and that his song appears to mock such criticism, we rate this claim as “False.”